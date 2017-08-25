Best ways to watch the Hotter'N Hell Hundred

The 36th annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred weekend has begun in Wichita Falls. Newschannell 6 is covering it all for you.

The big day on Saturday will be broadcast from all angles. Whether you are at work, volunteering, or cycling in the ride, you will be able to watch our coverage live on the Newschannel 6 Facebook page, the Newschannel 6 App, and right here on Newschannel6Now.com.

Below is a look at the weekend's schedule:

THE CELEBRATION BEGINS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25, 2017

9:00AM - 10:00PM

9:00 AM: Wee-Chi-Tah Off-Road Trail Run registration opens - Bridwell Ag Center.

10:00 AM: Wee-Chi-Tah Off-Road Mountain Bike Trail Races begin – Bridwell Ag Center

1:00 PM: Consumer Show begins.

1:00 PM: Sports Massage at MPEC. Loosen up for the day ahead.

2:00 PM: Packet Pickup and late registration open in the Exhibit Hall for Ride and Race participants.

3:00 PM: Finish Line Village Opens

5:30 PM: Spaghetti Dinner Begins in the lower level of the Coliseum.

5:00 PM: Criterium for USA Cycling racers begins at the Finish Line Village.

Great races to watch from MPEC parking & East steps of the Coliseum - 5 PM to 7:30 PM

7:00 PM: Start Smart/Ride Smart "How to have a successful ride at the HHH" Presented by Bikin' Mike Keel – Author of "Train Smart" - MPEC Seminar Room;

8:00 PM: HHH Pace Group Meeting - MPEC Seminar Room

8:45 PM: Race Official's Meeting – HHH Bldg – 104 Scott St. (USA Cycling Officials and invited guests only).

9:00 PM: Spaghetti Dinner closes

10:00 PM: Consumer Show, Finish Line Village, Registrations, and Packet Pickup Close

THE HEAT IS ON! THE 'RIDE' AND 'ROAD RACES' BEGIN

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26, 2017

7:00AM - 7:00PM

5:00 AM: Breakfast offered by Spectra Food & Hospitality - lower level of the Coliseum.

5:00 AM: Packet Pickup and Late Registration in the Exhibit Hall. (USA Cycling racers - no registration)

5:30 AM: Morning Praise and Worship (3rd and Lamar)

6:45 AM: First Bank - USA Cycling Road Races begin at Lincoln St and Burkburnett Rd.

7:00 AM: Registration for the Ride closes

7:05 AM: Flyover

7:05 AM: Canon Blast and the official start of the Endurance ride for 100 miler riders, 100k,

50mile, 25mile and 10k routes (Tandems & Recumbents start at 2nd Street)

8:00 AM: Finish Line Village & Food Court opens at 2nd and Lamar

9:00 AM: The Consumer Show Opens

9:00 AM: Sports Massage at the Consumer Show opens

10:15 AM > 3:30 PM: Outdoor Concert at 2nd and Lamar. Bands: TBD

11:00 AM: First Bank Road Races finish. Awards will be presented around 12 Noon (based on category completion time) on the Finish Line Village Concert Stage.

4:00 PM: Consumer Show Closes

5:00 PM: Finish Line Village & Outdoor Concert closes (7:00 PM: All activities close)

WRAP UP THE TRIPLE THREAT

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27, 2017

7:00AM - 10:00AM

7:00AM: Wee-Chi-Tah Off-Road Trail Run, 10k, and Half Marathon Distances.

7:00AM: Criterium Races for USAC licensed racers begin in front of the Multi Purpose Events Center

