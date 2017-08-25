TRAFFIC ALERT: Hotter'N Hell Hundred road closures

The Hotter'N Hell Hundred will impact traffic throughout the weekend in Wichita Falls, especially in downtown.

Below is a list of closures throughout the weekend:

Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

* All 6th Street traffic will be detoured to Burnett

* Scott and Lamar from 2nd Street to 6th Street will be closed

* Travis from 6th Street to 4th Street will be closed

* 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th Streets will be closed between Travis and Scott

Saturday from 4:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

* Lamar from 2nd Street to 11th Street, Lincoln from Scott to Burkburnett, all numbered streets from 2nd Street to 11th Street between Lamar and Scott will be closed

* From 4:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Scott from Lincoln to 12th Street will be closed

* From 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Scott from 7th to Lincoln, Indiana from 13th to 11th will be closed

Sunday from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

* 6th Street from Travis to Scott will be closed

* 5th Street from Burnett to Scott will be closed

* Burnett from 5th to 4th Streets will be closed

Falls Ride will be re-routed in certain areas throughout the weekend. For more information, you can contact the City of Wichita Falls at (940) 761-7643.

