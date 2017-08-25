Texoma's Most Wanted - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls Police need your helping finding the fugitives on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. 

See if you recognize any of the following people:

Katie Lauren Edgemon 
White Female 
DOB: 09-09-81 
Bro/Blu 
170 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall 
Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation

Dustin Keith Weaver 
White Male 
DOB: 07-17-87 
Bro/Bro
170 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall 
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

Natasha Lagail Latchett 
Black Female 
DOB: 06-04-87 
Blk/Bro 
140 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall 
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Theft U/$2,500 with 2 or more Previous Conviction

Alton Mackey 
Black Male 
DOB: 03-29-95 
Bro/Blk 160 Lbs. / 5'11" Tall 
Wanted For: Deadly Conduct

Severiano Perez 
Hispanic Male 
DOB: 11-03-75 
Bald/Bro
180 Lbs. / 5'03" Tall 
Wanted For: Theft of Property U/$2,500 With 2 or More Previous Convictions

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

Powered by Frankly