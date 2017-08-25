Wichita Falls Police need your helping finding the fugitives on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward.

See if you recognize any of the following people:

Katie Lauren Edgemon

White Female

DOB: 09-09-81

Bro/Blu

170 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall

Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation

Dustin Keith Weaver

White Male

DOB: 07-17-87

Bro/Bro

170 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

Natasha Lagail Latchett

Black Female

DOB: 06-04-87

Blk/Bro

140 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Theft U/$2,500 with 2 or more Previous Conviction

Alton Mackey

Black Male

DOB: 03-29-95

Bro/Blk 160 Lbs. / 5'11" Tall

Wanted For: Deadly Conduct

Severiano Perez

Hispanic Male

DOB: 11-03-75

Bald/Bro

180 Lbs. / 5'03" Tall

Wanted For: Theft of Property U/$2,500 With 2 or More Previous Convictions

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

