Sign up now for Boys and Girls Club sports

If you have a child looking to be part of a team, then check out the Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls.

Registration is now open for football and cheerleading. Cheerleading is for ages 6-12 and football is for 1st to 6th grade.

It is $50 to register in addition to paying a $12 membership fee for the Boys and Girls Club. You will need to bring a proof of school enrollment.

To register just head to 1318 6th St.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

