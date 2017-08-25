Sizzling With 6: 2011 Bistro House Salad - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Sizzling With 6: 2011 Bistro House Salad

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Recipe Name: 2011 Bistro House Salad

Ingredients:

Lettuce
Oven Roasted Tomatoes
Walnuts
Feta Cheese
Kosher Salt
Pepper
Orange Vinaigrette Dressing

Procedure: 

Combine all the ingredients and serve in a cold bowl. Click here for a closer look at a great deal on gift cards from 2011 Bistro and other local restaurants.

