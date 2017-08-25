Sizzling With 6: 2011 Bistro House Salad

Recipe Name: 2011 Bistro House Salad
Ingredients:
Lettuce
Oven Roasted Tomatoes
Walnuts
Feta Cheese
Kosher Salt
Pepper
Orange Vinaigrette Dressing
Procedure:
Combine all the ingredients and serve in a cold bowl. Click here for a closer look at a great deal on gift cards from 2011 Bistro and other local restaurants.
Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
(940) 322.6957
rhaddox@kauz.com
(940) 322-6957EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.