Sizzling With 6: 2011 Bistro House Salad

Recipe Name: 2011 Bistro House Salad

Ingredients:

Lettuce

Oven Roasted Tomatoes

Walnuts

Feta Cheese

Kosher Salt

Pepper

Orange Vinaigrette Dressing

Procedure:

Combine all the ingredients and serve in a cold bowl. Click here for a closer look at a great deal on gift cards from 2011 Bistro and other local restaurants.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved