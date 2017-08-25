Local AMR crews respond to Hurricane Harvey

Friday afternoon, Texas AMR released a statement saying it will deploy resources in response to Hurricane Harvey. AMR Operations from around the state are already deploying crews and vehicles.

Reserve crews and ambulances from Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and Wichita Falls and from Collin, Ellis, Hunt and Milam counties are being brought in to support the coastal operations.

"We have mobilized quickly to send personnel and equipment to assist the communities who could be affected by Hurricane Harvey," said Jeff McCollom, CEO of AMR's Southern Region in a press release.

McCollom said this deployment of crews will not affect operations in their local communities. These crews will likely be on a 7-day activation, but that could change as the situation evolves.

"We're working closely with our Texas-based healthcare partners at Memorial Herman Hospital System, HCA and countless counties and communities throughout Texas who are in the line of the storm. We are also establishing forward commands in College Station in cooperation with College Station Fire Department," McCollom said.

Officials said crews will stay in the area as long as needed.

