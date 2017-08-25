Cold Front Could Scare up a Shower

Weather here in north Texas will be quite the opposite of what south Texas is having to endure with Tropical Storm Harvey. Rain chances here appear to be very low to finish out the month of August. A weak cold front arrives in Texoma today. Can't rule out a stray shower with the passage of the front but most of us won't see rain. This afternoon will be breezy with gusty north winds. The front won't make a huge impact on our temperatures but below normal temperatures are expected though the week. The remnants of Harvey are expected to drift north late this week, Current thinking is that best rain chances will remain east of Texoma into the Labor Day weekend.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist