Front will bring less humid air tomorrow

While all eyes are on Harvey and the Houston area, weather has been nice in North Texas and southwestern Oklahoma. Showers and storms along the outer bands of Harvey have stayed out of the area to the southeast today leaving all of us dry. Thunderstorms forming in northwestern Oklahoma and southern Kansas will make a run further south but should stay in the Texas panhandle and West Texas. Western counties might see a shower but almost everyone stays dry tonight. Tomorrow morning, the cold front will get closer and showers will be possible off and on as the front moves through. By the afternoon, we should be dry and clouds will clear. The big story for this front will be less humid air moving in. Tuesday is looking nice with highs in the mid 80s, clear skies, and drier air. For the rest of the week, highs stay below average and below 90°F. Depending on the track of Harvey as it finally leaves the coast, we could see some shower activity and clouds but as of right now, confidence is too low for added rain chances.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist