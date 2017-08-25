Hotter'N Hell Forecast

Temperatures this morning are starting in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A nice and cool start for this morning's bike ride. Winds are out of the east about 5 mph. Throughout the day we will see winds shift E to NE with speeds about 5-10 mph. Gusts may be 15 mph. Overall rain chances look slim for the ride today. We can't rule out an isolated shower this morning with a weak wave giving us some mid level flow from off the Rockies. An isolated shower from the far outer band of Hurricane Harvey could make it's way as far north as Throckmorton or Graham.

Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist