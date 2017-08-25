Temperatures stay below average this week

Humidity and below average temperatures will be the story over the next 24 hours before a cold front on Monday brings in a little more comfortable air. Dewpoints on Monday could drop 10° and would make it feel less humid outside. Tonight, temperatures will drop down to around 70°F with a few places in the upper 60s possible. Clouds will hang around tonight and patchy fog could be possible in the morning but shouldn't be too thick. Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s for much of the week. The outer bands of Harvey could bring a few isolated showers or storms to eastern and southeastern Texoma from Bowie down to Jacksboro and Graham the rest of this evening and on Sunday. As of now, there doesn't appear any big impacts from Harvey here in Texoma. Just clouds and a few isolated showers. But Harvey isn't leaving the Lone Star state anytime soon we'll continue to watch its path. Make sure to check road conditions if you have to drive to Houston, Austin, or San Antonio.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist