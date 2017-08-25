Tracking Harvey and HHH Forecast

Hurricane Harvey is a cat 3 storm with winds near 120mph near the center. The storm will make landfall just north of Corpus Christi later tonight and early Saturday. Harvey is going to stall or drift slowly across south and east Texas this weekend into next week. Rainfall could exceed 30 inches in some places creating catastrophic flooding.

Harvey's impacts will mainly stay south of us. Showers will diminish later tonight into early Saturday and the HHH is looking good. Temperatures start near 70 and should be near 80 by the end of the race. Humidity will be high with east winds of 10mph.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle to upper 80s with lows at night in the 60s.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist