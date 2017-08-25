Volunteers prepare for annual HHH spaghetti dinner

Cooks spent all day Friday preparing for the annual Hotter 'N Hell spaghetti dinner. More than 300 pounds of spaghetti was served by volunteers from the North Texas Restaurant Association.

Cooks were out at 7:00 a.m. Friday morning putting together the sauce. Friday afternoon volunteers were hard at work cooking the pasta and getting everything ready for the event.

"We're pretty good at this stuff doing food and all of that but we still work on it for about a week," said Scott Plowman, with the North Texas Restaurant Association. "We start ordering the food and getting the workers together. I did the planning. I am planning for 2,500. We did 2,400 last year so going to try and grow a little more."

The rinner went on until 9:00 p.m. Friday.

