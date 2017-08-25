Hirschi HS student arrested for bringing a gun to school

Elishah J'Quan Lewis was arrested after a handgun was found in his backpack (Source WCSO)

A student at Hirschi High School was arrested Thursday after he allegedly brought a handgun to school.

According to WCSO, one of their deputies was working as a school resource officer when he was given information about a student having a gun on campus.

The student, identified as 17-year-old Elishah J’quan Lewis, was located by the officer and taken into custody. A 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine were found in the student’s backpack.

Lewis has been charged with Possession of a Prohibited Weapon which is a 3rd-degree felony.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ. All Rights Reserved.