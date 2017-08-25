Hurricane Harvey latest conditions and radar

The National Hurricane Center said hurricane-force winds will move onshore as Hurricane Harvey reaches the Texas coast.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall overnight Friday into Saturday. It is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, rainfall and wind to the Texas coast.

Here is a look at radar through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).



For a look at the radar through the National Weather Service click here.

