6 Around Town

South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear program.
Children at Zundy Elementary got an important lesson about bike helmets on Friday.
It is the weekend of August 26 and 27 Texoma!
The National Hurricane Center said hurricane-force winds will move onshore as Hurricane Harvey reaches the Texas coast.
With tensions running high from the recent events in Charlottesville, a Wichita Falls man is trying to do something to unify the community.
