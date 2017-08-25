Cycling group shows students importance of helmet safety

Children at Zundy Elementary got an important lesson about bike helmets on Friday. The Elbowz Racing Team spoke to the kids about the importance of riding a bike with a helmet on.

The group said their mission is to promote bicycle safety to cyclists and motorists through education to reduce the number of cyclists injuries.

"We love working with the kids. They get pretty excited and we show them some race footage from us racing around Texas. That always gets them pretty excited and it's just fun working with kids. They're always pretty enthusiastic and have a lot of energy it's fun to be around them," Justin Stanley, program director said.

For the last few years that program has partnered with TxDOT.

