Couple prepares to provide disaster relief after Hurricane Harvey

South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear program.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new Electra Junior Senior High School on Friday.
President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned Joe Arpaio, former sheriff of Maricopa County, AZ.
Cyclists traveled from all over the country to challenge themselves at the Hotter'N Hell Hundred.
Day one of Hotter'N Hell Weekend was underway on Friday.
