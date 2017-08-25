Mountain bike races kick off day one of HHH

Day one of Hotter'N Hell Weekend ended Friday evening. Thousands across the country arrived at Wichita Falls for all of the fun including professional cyclist Addison Zawada, 26, from Vancouver, Canada.

Zawada rode for the first time in Hotter'N Hell Hundred this weekend on the Wee-Chi-Tah off-road mountain bike trail. He learned about the event from social media.

Zawada said he had to change his training to get adjusted to the humid Texoma conditions. He has ridden all over the country but said he has not experienced anything like HHH.

"Events like this are pretty prevalent just in bringing communities a together but it's a very family based community here and that's something you don't always see," Zawada said. "It's very good."

He placed first place in his category for the mountain bike race. He said he will do at least five more races for the HHH weekend. For the hundred mile track on Saturday, he said he will take it easy.

