HHH helped save Type-2 diabetic

Cyclists traveled from all over the country to challenge themselves at the Hotter'N Hell Hundred. One of those cyclists, Gary Files, 65, said the challenge of HHH may have saved his life.

Almost 10 years ago Files was diagnosed with Type-2 Diabetes. His doctor recommended he exercise 30 minutes a day, three days a week.

Files said all he had to get in shape was a bicycle and he said now that bike is what is saving his life. He has ridden in the Hotter'N Hell Hundred for six years now.

He has almost reached 40,000 miles on his bike and this year alone he has lost 30 pounds getting ready for Saturday's bike ride.

"I'm not completely cured of diabetes but I am completely off all medication and I have been that way for eight and a half years," Files said.

He said he is trying to beat his personal record time and finish the 100-mile track in five hours and 15 minutes. He did not eat spaghetti at the Spaghetti Dinner but he did eat pasta with some friends at a Wichita Falls church.

Pasta was not on his doctor recommended diet but said he would make an exception for HHH. Files' goal weight is 215 and he is 15 pounds shy of that goal.

