HS Volleyball scores & highlights, Aug. 25

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Holliday earned a 3-set win over Iowa Park on Friday night
Double-T Tournament - Euless

Wichita Falls  3
Duncanville    0
25-19, 25-17, 25-21

Wichita Falls   3
Euless Trinity  2
23-25, 25-17, 25-15, 10-25, 15-13

Wichita Falls  0
Midlothian      3
25-13, 25-16, 25-17

Wichita Falls  3
Abilene          0
25-20, 25-23, 25-18

San Marcos Hill Country Tournament

Wichita Christian  1
S.M. Hill Country  1
21-25, 25-16

Wichita Christian  2
FW Temple Chr.     0
25-10, 25-13

Wichita Christian           0
Texas Military Institute  2
26-24, 25-19

Bronte Tournament

#7 Benjamin  0
#10 Veribest  2
25-23, 25-23

#7 Benjamin  0
#11 Wink       2
25-22, 25-17

#7 Benjamin  0
#13 Bronte    2
25-22, 25-21

Non-District

Burkburnett  3
Jacksboro    1
25-20, 20-25, 25-17, 25-14
BURK: Mia Cooke 11 K, Jada Hickman 10 K

Iowa Park  0
Holliday     3
25-21, 25-9, 25-20
HOL: Brea Box 8 K, 5 blk, 4 Aces, KK Parker 11 Digs, 4 Aces

Nocona              0
#13 Windthorst  3
25-15, 25-17, 25-13
WIN: Brynlee Wolf 10K, Mollee Kirk 9 K

Bryson                     1
#1 Christ Academy  3
25-19, 25-10, 23-25, 25-14
CA: Danielle Okeke 15 K, 4 blk, 4 Aces, Kelsey McClellan 10K, 23 ast, Callie Hrazdil 18 D

    Saturday, August 26 2017 12:16 AM EDT2017-08-26 04:16:36 GMT
