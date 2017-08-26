Ribbon cutting held for new Electra school

Electra Independent School District Juniors and Seniors will start the school year off in a brand-new facility.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the Electra Junior Senior High School Friday at 5:30 p.m. to celebrate.

Dozens came out to witness the big reveal plus it was meet the teacher night.

The new school took about three years and $10 million to construct. It was a part of Electra ISD’s nearly $12 million bond that passed in May of 2015.

Superintendent Scott Hogue wants the students to know all of the work and effort to make this happen was for them.

“Hopefully they will understand that the community voted for this for them,” said Superintendent Hogue. “I mean this is for the kids, that's why it was built, that's why they overwhelmingly passed the bond so they could have such a nice facility.”

Many who came out were impressed by the new building that has lots of technology upgrades, air lock entry and two tornado shelters that can fit all of the kids in the district.

Electra ISD is also making good on a promise to residents, keeping the former Electra High School around. The old building served the community for more than 90 years and opened its doors in 1926.

The administration will be moving their offices to that high school. There are also plans to hold events like graduation in the original auditorium.

Monday, August 28 is when school starts for Electra students, and an open-house for the public is being held on Tuesday, September 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

