SLIDESHOW: 36th annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred

Saturday morning kicked off the largest bicycle ride in Texoma. The 36th annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred is always held 9 days before Labor Day.

The first ride was held in 1982 to help celebrate the centennial of Wichita Falls. Newschannel 6 covered all the events which began on Thursday with the consumer show.

Take a look at this slide show we've put together of photos captured by our crew and participants in the big event. We will update this throughout the weekend.

