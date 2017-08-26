Volunteers integral part of Hotter'N Hell Hundred - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Volunteers integral part of Hotter'N Hell Hundred

By Alex Achten, Reporter
With Ian Klein, Reporter
Volunteers At The Iowa Park Rest Stop Volunteers At The Iowa Park Rest Stop
WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

Nearly 9,000 riders took part in the 36th annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred Saturday morning. But this race goes far beyond the riders, and would not be possible without the help of over 1,000 volunteers.

A lot of people don't want to ride in the race, but want to be involved. And there's nothing better than volunteering.

"It's fun, awesome, and all the people are cool," one young volunteer said.

While the race may start in Wichita Falls, volunteers come from all across Texoma.

"It's really special to see the participation," Volunteer, John Cook said. "All the volunteers have been just wonderful to work with. And most volunteers come year, after year, after year."

Early Saturday morning hundreds were on hand to help riders check in, register, and find their way to the starting line.

"I work in late registration," Cook said. "There's a lot of people come from all over the state coming to ride."

After the race started, riders had the opportunity to stop at rest stops, where they were greeted by volunteers of all ages in some pretty groovy attire.

Hope Pirtle has spent 22 years volunteering for the Hotter'N Hell Hundred, and encourages anyone who has never been involved to sign up next year.

"Why not?" Pirtle asked. "You are helping out a couple hours, meeting great people, and giving back. Why not!"

The volunteers look forward to being part of the 37th annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred next year.

