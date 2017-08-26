Volunteers line up at the finish line at HHH - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Volunteers line up at the finish line at HHH

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX -

While thousands rode in the Hotter 'N Hell Hundred Saturday, hundreds more spent their day volunteering from the start of the race all the way to the finish line.

The race would not be made possible without volunteers.

People volunteer in all areas from the spaghetti feed, to handing out water on race day

Heather Taylor is one of these volunteers at the medical tent at the finish line..

"It started when my dad started working at United Regional," said Taylor.  "It just came about that 'hey do you want to work for Hotter 'N Hell, so we've always done it since."

For many volunteers like Heather, this is not their first year.

Kenna Wood and Katy Piper are 11 and 12 years old.

They were both up at 6 a.m. Saturday getting ready to pass out powerade to riders.

 "I've always liked the Hotter 'N Hell," said Piper.  "I usually ride in it and I like to give drinks to people. My favorite part is seeing the smile on everyone's faces."

At the very end of the finish line was "Crazy water."

A company out of Mineral Wells that donated bottled water to the HHH.

"We've probably given out about a pallet and a half already so far today," said Carol Elder.  "So that's probably about 3000 riders."

All volunteers have a similar reason for working the HHH.

"We feel like we should help other people since people always help us," said said Katy Piper.

"This is a great way for us to support our riders during one of the hottest races of the year," said Elder.

 "It can help and change someones day and for us to be here," said Taylor.  "It can help them accomplish their goal of finishing the race."

There were also volunteers at rest stops all along the trail to help riders.

