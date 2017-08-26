Hotter'N Hell Hundred brings friends and family members together

President Donald Trump has pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.
Trump may have left open the possibility of allowing some transgender individuals already in uniform to remain in the military.
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.
Almost 10,000 people participated in Texoma's biggest cycling event on Saturday. Some cyclists said the event is more than just a bike ride. It has become a tradition that has brought them closer with friends and family members. Traci Howe, one of the Pace Group riders, said it has helped her in her relationship.
South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear program.
