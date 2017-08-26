Hotter'N Hell Hundred brings friends and family members together

Almost 10,000 adventure seekers participated in Texoma's biggest cycling event on Saturday.

Some cyclists said the event is more than just a bike ride. It has become a tradition that has brought them closer with friends and family members.

Traci Howe, one of the Pace Group riders, said it has helped her in her relationship.

"Pretty since we were dating, we cycled together," Howe said. "This is a hobby we share together." She has been married for 11 years.

Cycling is also a hobby that co-workers can share together. David Toogood, President of Work Services Corporation, started a new tradition in his organization last year where he rides the full-hundred on a tandem bike with disabled employees.

"You can just see the smiles on their faces and for days afterward they were talking about how it was the most exhilarating experience of their lives," Toogood said.

His starting line partner agreed.

The fun did not stop at the starting line it continued well past the finish line. Many cyclists had a smile on their faces like Deanna Brooks who had a huge grin on her face as she received her 10K medal.

She said her mother got her into cycling and nudged her to ride in HHH.

"She talked me into but not didn't talk me into the 50K," Brooks said. "I agreed to the 10K." Her mom did the 50K.

"She's 55 and she's rocking it," Brooks said.

HHH event organizers said they already started planning for next year's event.

