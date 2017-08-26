WF first responders help during Hurricane Harvey

President Donald Trump has pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.
Trump may have left open the possibility of allowing some transgender individuals already in uniform to remain in the military.
More than three years after Georgia lawmakers endorsed the project, a statue paying tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. will be installed on the state Capitol grounds.
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.
While many flee the Hurricane Harvey's path some local first responders are heading south to help out.