WF first responders help during Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey is still crawling across South Texas after making landfall Friday night.

The storm weakened to a tropical storm but continues to drench and devastated the coast forcing parts of Texas to brace for catastrophic flooding.

While many flee the hurricane’s past some local first responders are heading that way to help out.

On Saturday Assistant Fire Chief Donald Hughes, with the Wichita Falls Fire Department, said they are sending some of their Emergency Management Team to Corpus Christi. He adds a couple of others were sent to San Antonio. A WFPD officer and airman from Sheppard Air Force Base also went down to assist South Texas agencies.

“Whenever the state calls, they send us orders and we just tend to what they need,” said Chief Hughes. “We'll go help where ever we can, and there are some days we need help here, but we don’t expect anything back.”

Chief Hughes said Sunday morning ten Wichita Falls and Burkburnett firefighters are going to Harris county to fill in at some Houston area fire stations.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved