HS Volleyball scores: Aug. 26

HS Volleyball scores: Aug. 26

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Christ Academy's Danielle Okeke goes up for a kill vs #5 Archer City. / Source: KAUZ Christ Academy's Danielle Okeke goes up for a kill vs #5 Archer City. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Double-T Tournament - Euless

Wichita Falls  3
Haltom              1
21-25, 25-23, 25-11, 25-19

Wichita Falls  3
Irving             0
25-11, 25-7, 25-15

Bronte Tournament

Consolation 

#7 Benjamin 2  
Bronte JV    0
25-17, 25-9

Consolation Final

#7 Benjamin  2
Coahoma      0
25-21, 25-7

Non-District

Notre Dame  3
City View      0
25-19, 25-16, 25-23

#5 Archer City    1
Christ Academy  3
23-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17  
AC: Lauren Castles 13 K, 2 B, Sam Clements 19 D, Sierra Mooney 25 Ast

#5 Archer City 2
Henrietta        3
23-25, 27-25, 17-25, 25-20, 15-7
AC: Lauren Castles 18 K, 5 B, Sierra Mooney 41 Ast, Kacey Hasley 12 K, 5 B

Henrietta             3
Christ Academy  2 
22-25, 25-13, 25-23, 28-30, 15-10
CA: Danielle Okeke 19 K, 2 B, Kelsey McClellan 12 K, 23 Ast

