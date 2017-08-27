Texas voter ID law ruled to be discriminatory

There is more cause for concern regarding traumatic brain injury in soccer, a sport already notorious for high concussion rates.
The South Korean news agency says North Korea fired an unidentified missile on Tuesday.
In Wichita Falls around 35, Texas Army National Guard Members prepared to head to the Houston area to help flood victims impacted by Tropical Storm Harvey Monday night.
The Seattle Times apologized on social media Monday after misidentifying the state of Mississippi as Alabama on a Hurricane Harvey tracking map.
The NHC is calling the system "potential tropical cyclone 10" and forecast that it will move over or near the coast of South Carolina Monday night and move along the North Carolina Outer Banks on Tuesday.
