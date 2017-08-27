Texas voter ID law ruled to be discriminatory

A new voter ID law in Texas, signed by Governor Gregg Abbott earlier this year, has been ruled as discriminatory by a federal court. Senate Bill 5 was approved by Texas lawmakers in response to a similar bill from 2011 that has also been shot down and ruled as discriminatory. U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos said that the latest attempt at a voter ID bill by the Lone Star State would have a negative impact on minority strength in the polls.

"Discriminatory intent strongly favors a wholesale injunction against the enforcement of any vestige of the voter photo ID law,” said Judge Ramos in a court order.

This is the fifth time that a Texas voter ID has been shot down by high courts and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has called the latest ruling outrageous.

“The U.S. Department of Justice is satisfied the amended voter ID law has no discriminatory purpose or effect. Safeguarding the integrity of elections in Texas is essential to preserving our democracy. The 5th Circuit should reverse the entirety of the district court’s ruling,” said Attorney General Paxton in a prepared statement.

In early August, another Federal Judge ruled that racial gerrymandering had occurred in Texas congressional maps and ordered voting districts to be redrawn before the 2018 elections.

