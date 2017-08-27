Teachers at Career Education Center offer new perspective in teaching

More than 1,200 students take classes at the new WFISD Career Education Center.

With subjects like robotics, welding, and cosmetology, the district wanted to offer teachers that have worked in these career fields first hand.

Ron Gordon teaches Health Science at the CEC.

Before he went into the classroom, he spent time as a registered nurse.

"I've always enjoyed teaching," said Gordon. "Primarily with profession education and teaching my fellow nurses and EMT and that kind of thing is where it started."

It was that passion for teaching that made him ready for a change.

Gordon teaches four classes at the CEC.

He said it took some time to find out the best way to teach his group of students.

"Everybody enjoys the hands on," said Gordon. "With the new center here we have tons of new equipment they can use."

There are lots of teachers working at the new school like Gordon.

Teresa Zamora teaches a cosmetology class, and also owns her own hair salon.

She is glad to teach the profession she has loved for almost three decades.

"I really think the relationship building is my favorite part," said Zamora. "I have a very good group of kids. It's a lot, but I have a good group of kids."

Both teachers jumped on the opportunity to teach, because they wanted their students to learn from someone directly in the career field.

"It helps them to see hands on what's going on there," said Zamora. "I think that can help them."

"If you don't keep up with those changes, then you kind of lose sight of some of those things," said Gordon. "You don't want to be teaching things that are out of date for students who are not even practicing yet."

They're are excited for what the future holds, and can't wait to see these kids follow their dreams.

"I'm really looking forward to making sure the future of our medical professions are hopefully well trained and prepared," said Gordon.

"I really have enjoyed it," said Zamora. "It's been good to me. I hope that i can make a difference in another kid's life."

For a look at the hands on experience at the Career Education Center, click here.