Firefighters from Wichita Falls and Burkburnett leave for Houston

About 10 Firefighters from the Wichita Falls and Burkburnett fire departments left Sunday at 5:30 a.m for Houston to help fire stations in the area in their efforts to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

As of 5:10 p.m. Sunday, Representatives from the American Red Cross in Wichita Falls said there is no immediate plan for them to go help with relief efforts on the Texas coast as tens of thousands flee those flooded areas.

The Red Cross says they will stay here in North Texas and open up shelters to those in need, but as of right now they say there is no plans to open shelters in Wichita Falls, but they are on standby if needed.

Wichita Falls Assistant Fire Chief Donald Hughes says that if you would like to help, you can drop off bottled waters at any of the Wichita Falls fire stations of the Red Cross.

