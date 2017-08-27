Firefighters from Wichita Falls and Burkburnett leave for Houston

Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
Firefighters from the Wichita Falls and Burkburnett fire departments left Sunday at 5:30 a.m for Houston to help fire stations in the area in their efforts to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.
The horror movie director was best known for helming “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” and “Poltergeist” (1982).
The capacity crowd of 14,623 cheered McGregor on, but they quieted as the fight progressed and Mayweather showed his dominance.
