Road Trip: Iowa Park

Our Training Camp Road Trip resumes in Class 4A, Div II, with the Iowa Park Hawks. After posting their most wins in over a decade.They're looking for more this year.

The Hawks return six starters on each side of the ball, but the reason the defense is leading the way right now is pretty simple. They return their quarterback.

"Brandon Brewer right in the middle, he's our mike linebackerer." says Head Coach Aubrey Sims. "He started the last couple years, or last year, and had a great year last year so we have high expectations of him."

"Brandon's just, he's the heart of our defense." says senior lineback and running back Brandon Payton. "He commands our team, basically. And he just gets out to everyone. He has a really loud voice, really firm. Everyone listens to him and he makes everything happen."

"All of our guys are very intelligent with what they're doing," says senior wide receiver and linebacker Kason Dickerson. "So they can give advice and they know what's going on so they can call plays. And just really make sure that they know what's going on."

On the offensive side, the Hawks will have a new quarterback for the fourth-straight season, but what makes this year different, is he's not a senior. \

Sophomore Trent Green will start for the Hawks after leading the JV last year, and the junior high teams before that. Despite his age, his coach and teammates think he's definitely ready for prime-time.

"I've started a senior the last three years that I've been here," says coach Sims. "But he's also been running this offense the last three years. So just, knowledge-wise, and knowing what we're trying to do, he's as far ahead as any of them."

"He's been doing everything well." says Dickerson. "He's an outstanding athlete, especially as a younger guy. I mean, there's really nothing that kid can't do."

"He really knows a lot of stuff about our offense," says Payton. "Because he trained the whole entire summer with his dad. He was really nervous-- he was really nervous in the Hirschi scrimmage, but after the first play he got over it really quick."

He'll be aided by back-field mate Billy Pearson, who moved from receiver to running back this year. He's got some big shoes to fill, stepping in for Bowie Franks.

"He's still learning. He's still trying to figure that out, says Sim. "Athletically, I know he's good enough to do it. Just, he's again, got to get better."

They'll their talented backfield to get comfortable quickly, because the Hawks have high hopes in 2017.

"10-0, district champs, bi-district, going to state, says Payton. "That's the dream."

"Winning district," says Duickerson. "And go as far as we can in playoffs."

2017 Iowa Park Hawks Schedule

Sept. 1 at Burkburnett, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Childress, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Mineral Wells, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs Holliday, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs Wall in Breckenridge, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Krum, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 20 vs Vernon, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 27 BYE

Nov. 3 at Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.*

Nov. 10 vs Graham, 7:30 p.m.*

