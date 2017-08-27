Man shot in Wichita Falls parking lot

Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the parking lot of a Wichita Falls Little Caesars.

Police were called to the corner of Seymour Highway and Beverly Drive around 6:48 p.m Sunday.

Police say they believe he was shot in or near a car in the parking lot.

Officers say the car went in reverse and crashed into a building near the Little Caesars.

The victim is a black male in his 20s.

They say the man is currently in surgery at United Regional as of 8:38 p.m. They could not confirm where he had been shot at this time.

Officers did say those who worked at that Little Caesars said they do not know who the man is.

Officers say that they do not any description of a suspect, but said they are looking for a blue Nissan four-door vehicle.

Detectives are currently investigating the crime scene.

This is a developing story.

