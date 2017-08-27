Man shot in Wichita Falls parking lot

Trump administration prepares to lift limits on providing surplus military equipment to local police.
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has leveled harsh words at President Donald Trump for placing blame on "both sides" for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Wichita Falls police are investigating after a man was found shot in a parking lot in the city.
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.
