Wichita Falls shooting victim dies, suspect on the run

Wichita Falls police say a man who was shot Sunday evening in a Little Caesar's Pizza parking lot died from his injuries.

Authorities are now looking for the man they believed shot 20-year-old Clifton Carr after an alleged drug deal.

Police issued a murder warrant for 20-year-old James Sherman Green III.

Police say Green shot Carr and fled the scene in a dark blue sedan driven by an unknown female.

Authorities believe Green is armed and should be considered dangerous.

Wichita Falls police are also searching for two female witnesses who were possibly in the vehicle with Carr when the incident happened. Both females left the scene before speaking with police.

If you have any information about this case or the people involved, you are asked to contact WFPD at 940-720-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved