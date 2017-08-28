Wichita Falls shooting victim dies, suspect on the run

If you are interested in letting your children express themselves through art during the school year there are four different programs being offered at the Kemp Center for the Arts in Wichita Falls.
If you are interested in letting your children express themselves through art during the school year there are four different programs being offered at the Kemp Center for the Arts in Wichita Falls.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has leveled harsh words at President Donald Trump for placing blame on "both sides" for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has leveled harsh words at President Donald Trump for placing blame on "both sides" for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.
Wichita Falls police say a man who was shot Sunday evening in a Little Caesar's Pizza parking lot died from his injuries.
Wichita Falls police say a man who was shot Sunday evening in a Little Caesar's Pizza parking lot died from his injuries.
Trump administration prepares to lift limits on providing surplus military equipment to local police.
Trump administration prepares to lift limits on providing surplus military equipment to local police.