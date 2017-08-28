After school art classes to begin next Tuesday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

After school art classes to begin next Tuesday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

If you are interested in letting your children express themselves through art during the school year there are four different programs being offered at the Kemp Center for the Arts in Wichita Falls. 

Each program will take place during the afternoon hours one day each week. The cost breaks down to $10 per class, but it is asked that students enroll for a full month so teachers can put together a comprehensive lesson plan. 

A list of the courses can be found below:

Youth Drawing: Each Month youth ages
(9-13) will learn the essentials of drawing in
a fun, engaging class. Every class will build
skill in line, value, shading and perspective.
Each week will focus on a different subject
matter. Mondays from 4-5pm.
September 11,18, & 25, 2017 $30

Elementary Art: This class is specially
structured for younger elementary age students
(5-9 years), with fun and educational
activities that will develop skills, interest in and
awareness of a wide range of art. Students
have the opportunity to explore drawing,
painting, sculpting, and glass art.
Tuesdays from 4-5pm.
September 5,12,19,& 26, 2017 $40

Advanced Anime/Manga: (9-14
years) This class focuses on Original
Character development. You will learn
to draw them from multiple angles,
then properly color & ink. Different
mediums will be used as you progress
toward learning how to storyboard and
panel your very own manga!
Wednesday from 4-5pm.
September 6, 13, 20, 27, 2017 $40

Advanced Youth Art: This class is structured
for older students (10-14) who are ready
for slightly more challenging art projects and
concepts. Students will have a variety of subjects
and materials.
Thursdays from 4-5pm.
September 7,14,21,& 28, 2017 $40

For more information you can call (940) 767-2787 or click here.

    A public meeting is being held this Thursday to discuss the possibility of realigning the intersection of State Highway 79 and FM 1954. 

    Wichita Falls Police need your help tracking down this week's Manhunt Monday suspect. 

