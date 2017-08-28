After school art classes to begin next Tuesday

If you are interested in letting your children express themselves through art during the school year there are four different programs being offered at the Kemp Center for the Arts in Wichita Falls.

Each program will take place during the afternoon hours one day each week. The cost breaks down to $10 per class, but it is asked that students enroll for a full month so teachers can put together a comprehensive lesson plan.

A list of the courses can be found below:

Youth Drawing: Each Month youth ages

(9-13) will learn the essentials of drawing in

a fun, engaging class. Every class will build

skill in line, value, shading and perspective.

Each week will focus on a different subject

matter. Mondays from 4-5pm.

September 11,18, & 25, 2017 $30

Elementary Art: This class is specially

structured for younger elementary age students

(5-9 years), with fun and educational

activities that will develop skills, interest in and

awareness of a wide range of art. Students

have the opportunity to explore drawing,

painting, sculpting, and glass art.

Tuesdays from 4-5pm.

September 5,12,19,& 26, 2017 $40

Advanced Anime/Manga: (9-14

years) This class focuses on Original

Character development. You will learn

to draw them from multiple angles,

then properly color & ink. Different

mediums will be used as you progress

toward learning how to storyboard and

panel your very own manga!

Wednesday from 4-5pm.

September 6, 13, 20, 27, 2017 $40

Advanced Youth Art: This class is structured

for older students (10-14) who are ready

for slightly more challenging art projects and

concepts. Students will have a variety of subjects

and materials.

Thursdays from 4-5pm.

September 7,14,21,& 28, 2017 $40

For more information you can call (940) 767-2787 or click here.

