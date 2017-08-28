After school art classes to begin next Tuesday

A public meeting is being held this Thursday to discuss the possibility of realigning the intersection of State Highway 79 and FM 1954.
A public meeting is being held this Thursday to discuss the possibility of realigning the intersection of State Highway 79 and FM 1954.
Wichita Falls Police need your help tracking down this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.
Wichita Falls Police need your help tracking down this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.
BBB Bureau Briefs: Disaster relief donation scams
BBB Bureau Briefs: Disaster relief donation scams
Former Vice President Joe Biden has leveled harsh words at President Donald Trump for placing blame on "both sides" for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has leveled harsh words at President Donald Trump for placing blame on "both sides" for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
From Monday until Sunday, September 3rd, 10-percent of all the sales from the Faith Mission Retail Store will go to a charity that is already providing meals and other services in the impacted areas.
From Monday until Sunday, September 3rd, 10-percent of all the sales from the Faith Mission Retail Store will go to a charity that is already providing meals and other services in the impacted areas.