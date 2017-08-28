Faith Mission resale profits to benefit storm victims - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Faith Mission resale profits to benefit storm victims

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Faith Mission in Wichita Falls announced on Monday it will be raising money to donate to a charity on the ground in the path of Hurricane Harvey.

From Monday until Sunday, September 3rd, 10-percent of all the sales from the Faith Mission Retail Store will go to a charity that is already providing meals and other services in the impacted areas. 

Members of Faith Mission are already in south Texas or will be over the course of the upcoming weeks.  

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the people in south Texas. Giving a percentage of our resale sales is the least we can do. Hopefully, we can do more in the future" Steve Spark, CEO of Wichita Falls Faith Mission said in a statement.

A majority of disaster relief organizations are asking for monetary donations versus clothing and other household items because at this time there is nowhere to store them and distribution is limited according to Faith Mission officials. 

"Wichita Falls Faith Mission would like to send clothes and other household items, but this is not the best way to help our fellow Texans in the Houston area. This is why 10% of Faith Resale and Donation Center sales will be sent to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey" said Sparks in a statement.

Faith Mission Resale and Donation Center is located at 4502 Old Jacksboro Highway. It is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • TxDOT seeks public input about realignment project

    TxDOT seeks public input about realignment project

    Monday, August 28 2017 3:59 PM EDT2017-08-28 19:59:41 GMT
    TxDOT FM 1954 at SH 79 Realignment Project (Source: KAUZ)TxDOT FM 1954 at SH 79 Realignment Project (Source: KAUZ)

    A public meeting is being held this Thursday to discuss the possibility of realigning the intersection of State Highway 79 and FM 1954. 

    A public meeting is being held this Thursday to discuss the possibility of realigning the intersection of State Highway 79 and FM 1954. 

  • Manhunt Monday

    Manhunt Monday

    Monday, August 28 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-08-28 19:10:08 GMT
    Charles Dillon Gresham (Source: WFPD)Charles Dillon Gresham (Source: WFPD)

    Wichita Falls Police need your help tracking down this week's Manhunt Monday suspect. 

    Wichita Falls Police need your help tracking down this week's Manhunt Monday suspect. 

  • BBB Bureau Briefs: Disaster relief donation scams

    BBB Bureau Briefs: Disaster relief donation scams

    Monday, August 28 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-08-28 17:45:01 GMT
    BBB Bureau Briefs: Disaster relief donation scamsBBB Bureau Briefs: Disaster relief donation scams

    BBB Bureau Briefs: Disaster relief donation scams

    BBB Bureau Briefs: Disaster relief donation scams

    •   
Powered by Frankly