Faith Mission resale profits to benefit storm victims

The Faith Mission in Wichita Falls announced on Monday it will be raising money to donate to a charity on the ground in the path of Hurricane Harvey.

From Monday until Sunday, September 3rd, 10-percent of all the sales from the Faith Mission Retail Store will go to a charity that is already providing meals and other services in the impacted areas.

Members of Faith Mission are already in south Texas or will be over the course of the upcoming weeks.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the people in south Texas. Giving a percentage of our resale sales is the least we can do. Hopefully, we can do more in the future" Steve Spark, CEO of Wichita Falls Faith Mission said in a statement.

A majority of disaster relief organizations are asking for monetary donations versus clothing and other household items because at this time there is nowhere to store them and distribution is limited according to Faith Mission officials.

"Wichita Falls Faith Mission would like to send clothes and other household items, but this is not the best way to help our fellow Texans in the Houston area. This is why 10% of Faith Resale and Donation Center sales will be sent to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey" said Sparks in a statement.

Faith Mission Resale and Donation Center is located at 4502 Old Jacksboro Highway. It is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved