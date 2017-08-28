BBB Bureau Briefs: Disaster relief donation scams

With many reaching out to help the flood victims of Tropical Storm Harvey, the Better Business Bureau is warning residents about scammers taking advantage of donations.

To make sure a charity is helping the right people, just go to Give.org and you can research the charity if you want to donate to them.

Some charities also will not send relief in a timely manner, so be sure to check on when the items will be donated.

Just remember that each disaster needs help from local support, so if you can help, please do so.

