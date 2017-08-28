Manhunt Monday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Manhunt Monday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Charles Dillon Gresham (Source: WFPD) Charles Dillon Gresham (Source: WFPD)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls Police need your help tracking down this week's Manhunt Monday suspect. Charles Dillon Gresham, 26, is wanted for Robbery.

Gresham is five feet eleven inches tall and weighs 204 pounds. If you know where he is call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward. 

