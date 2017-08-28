Day three of Sara Woody trial consists of Psychologists on the stand

Day two of a trial against a Burkburnett woman accused of abusing her step children continued Thursday.

Jury members are spending the third day of the Sara Woody child abuse trial hearing from psychological professionals. A Psychological Associate interviewed and tested one of the victims.

She said the child showed signs of abuse. Another psychologist interviewed and tested all three of the victims and said the first and second one had below average scores for their verbal, nonverbal, and composite I.Q. scores.

The victims were diagnosed with PTSD and child physical abuse among many others. Day 4 of the trial will continue Tuesday morning inside of Wichita Counties 30th District Court.

