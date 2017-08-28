Day three of Sara Woody trial consists of Psychologists on the s - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Day three of Sara Woody trial consists of Psychologists on the stand

By Alex Achten, Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Jury members are spending the third day of the Sara Woody child abuse trial hearing from psychological professionals. A Psychological Associate interviewed and tested one of the victims.

She said the child showed signs of abuse. Another psychologist interviewed and tested all three of the victims and said the first and second one had below average scores for their verbal, nonverbal, and composite I.Q. scores.

The victims were diagnosed with PTSD and child physical abuse among many others. Day 4 of the trial will continue Tuesday morning inside of Wichita Counties 30th District Court.

