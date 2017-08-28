TxDOT seeks public input about realignment project

The South Korean news agency says North Korea fired an unidentified missile on Tuesday.
The South Korean news agency says North Korea fired an unidentified missile on Tuesday.
Areas of southern Texas are asking for all the help they can get for Hurricane Harvey relief, including the Wichita Falls Incident Management Team.
Areas of southern Texas are asking for all the help they can get for Hurricane Harvey relief, including the Wichita Falls Incident Management Team.
Jury members are spending the third day of the Sara Woody child abuse trial hearing from psychological professionals.
Jury members are spending the third day of the Sara Woody child abuse trial hearing from psychological professionals.
Wichita Falls Police announced on Monday afternoon the suspect vehicle in the murder of a 20-year-old man was found.
Wichita Falls Police announced on Monday afternoon the suspect vehicle in the murder of a 20-year-old man was found.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has leveled harsh words at President Donald Trump for placing blame on "both sides" for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has leveled harsh words at President Donald Trump for placing blame on "both sides" for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.