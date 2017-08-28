TxDOT seeks public input about realignment project

A public meeting is being held this Thursday to discuss the possibility of realigning the intersection of State Highway 79 and FM 1954.

The Texas Department of Transportation hopes residents come to the meeting to look at some options and offer their own solutions to improving safety at the busy intersection.

It will take place this Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Bowman Volunteer Fire Department at 15974 FM 1954 in Wichita Falls.

Officials said this is the ground level of planning for the project which is not expected to be constructed until 2021 at the soonest.

