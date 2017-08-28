Nice Weather for Us

A cold front will bring lower humidity into the area tonight and early Tuesday with lows by morning dipping into the lower and middle 60s! Tuesday looks like a terrific day weather wise for us. Lots of sun and a nice breeze out of the northeast with low humidity and highs in the upper 80s.

We'll see a lot of upper 80s this week and the left overs from Harvey finally being moving northward east of us. More nice weather is expected into the weekend and next week. Any rain chances will be slight for now.

Ken Johnson, First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist