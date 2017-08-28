Quiet Weather Over the Coming Days

As rain from Tropical Storm Harvey continues to fall over Southeast Texas and Louisiana, Texoma's weather will be quite the opposite. In fact, there is no promise of rain in our seven day forecast. Our climatology says our average high temperatures are in the low and mid 90s. Our actual highs to finish out the week will be in the mid and upper 80s. We're growing more confident that the remnants of Harvey will lift north toward Arkansas this weekend leaving our Labor day weekend forecast warm and rain free.

John Cameron, First Alert 6 Meteorologist