WFPD deadly shooting suspect vehicle found

Wichita Falls police are investigating after a man was found shot in a parking lot in the city.

Wichita Falls police say a man who was shot Sunday evening in a Little Caesar's Pizza parking lot died from his injuries.

Wichita Falls Police announced on Monday afternoon the suspect vehicle in the murder of a 20-year-old man was found.

Authorities are still looking for the man they believed shot 20-year-old Clifton Carr after an alleged drug deal.

Police issued a murder warrant for 20-year-old James Sherman Green III.

WFPD said Green shot Carr and fled the scene in a dark blue sedan driven by an unknown female. Around 5:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon officers said the vehicle was found.

Authorities believe Green is armed and should be considered dangerous.

Wichita Falls police were also searching for two female witnesses who were possibly in the vehicle with Carr when the incident happened. They were both found and interviewed.

However, police said video evidence shows several other unknown people in the area of the incident that left without speaking to officers.

They are asking for anyone that was on the scene during or after the incident that have not yet been interviewed to come forward.

If you have any information about this case or the people involved, you are asked to contact WFPD at 940-720-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

