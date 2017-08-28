WF Incident Management Team helping out in south Texas

Areas of southern Texas are asking for assistance for Hurricane Harvey relief, including the Wichita Falls Incident Management Team.

As of Monday afternoon, Wichita Falls and Burkburnett firefighters, Wichita Falls police officers, and Emergency Management members are there helping out.

"It's a small team of people to take charge of a large incident," Wichita Falls Assistant Fire Chief, Donald Hughes said.

The team is trained to help out wherever they can, whenever they are needed.

"They will have a plan," Asst. Chief Hughes said. "They will have a briefing twice a day, and let everybody know where they are at, where they're going, and what they plan to do."

Hughes said a crew was already in Corpus Christi before the hurricane hit, and the state gave them a heads up about the possible deployment a week and a half ago.

This is the fifth time the team has been deployed this year, and Hughes said he is proud of the work they do.

"We've sent guys to Georgia," Asst. Chief Hughes said. "We've sent guys to Midland, and two times to the panhandle for grass fires. This is a whole different character. You're dealing with a fire up there, and now you're dealing with water. The guys have always stepped up."

Asst. Chief Hughes said they do not know how long the team will be needed, but they will rotate guys every seven to fourteen days. The Wichita Falls Fire Department will spend most of its time filling Houston area fire houses so they are at capacity.

