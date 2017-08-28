Electra ISD first day of school in new building

It is a brand new school year for students at Electra ISD, in a brand new state of the art building that everyone is excited about this new chapter that has been a long time coming.

The old high school opened its doors in 1926, but the new facility is full of new technology, new furniture and of course, will give students new opportunities to learn and grown.

After nearly three years of construction and more than $10 million spent, students at Electra ISD were finally able to celebrate the first day of school inside the new junior and senior high school facility.

Electra ISD Superintendent Scott Hogue said none of this would have been possible without the help of the community.

“Anytime you have a tax increase it's going to be something some people are adamantly opposed to,” said Hogue.

One of the biggest changes from the older school is the ability to use more technology at the same time.

“We just didn't have the capacity in the old school,” said Hogue.

With more than 100 students currently enrolled, the new facility was built for room to grow -- Hogue is hopeful this new school building will show the progression of the ISD and the community.

The school district will be keeping the old high school building around. Superintend Hogue said the administration is moving their offices to the old high school later this year.

An open house is set for Tuesday, September 19, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

