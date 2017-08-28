Texoma Gives event is next Friday

Texoma Gives is a day giving for local non-profits. It takes place on Friday, September 7.

You can donate to more than 100 organizations on social media platforms.

This event helps charities and other groups serve our community to the best of their ability.

For more information on the organizations and how to donate, just head to TexomaGives.org.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved