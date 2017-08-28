Wichita Falls Fire Department taking Harvey donations

Even though the rain is still falling and impacts from Harvey are just being sorted out, organizations are gathering donations to send out including the Wichita Falls Fire Department.

Water, personal hygiene items, and diapers will be needed in areas hit by Harvey. Any items you purchase can be dropped off at fire stations across Wichita Falls.

Once the donations have started to trickle in, Assistant Fire Chief Donald Hughes says that they will start sending the supplies in waves with either Red Cross volunteers or fire crew volunteers that are heading to the coast.

"We're just a few days into this and we're still talking about 2 or 3 more days of rain. Things aren't going to improve anytime soon so we've got some time to get stuff together and get things down there," said Hughes.

Cash can also be donated to the Red Cross by texting "Harvey" to 90999 and $10 will be charged to your phone bill.

