American Red Cross sends volunteers to south Texas

On Monday, three Texoma Red Cross volunteers geared up and left to help Harvey victims.

The men from Wichita Falls, Vernon, and Ryan will be serving 400 to 500 meals at a time out of their emergency response vehicle.

The volunteers left for Dallas where they will meet up with other Red Cross volunteers before heading to the coast. They expect to be gone for a few weeks.

"We'll go down for either 14 to 21 days. More volunteers will come in, relieve us, and, if we want, we'll go back at a later time," said volunteer Michael Dow.

Each day they'll find a spot to set up or drive an assigned route to serve lunch and dinner. The Red Cross says more volunteers will likely be sent in the following weeks.

