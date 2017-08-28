How to donate for Harvey relief

As relief efforts continue across the state of Texas following devastating wind and rain in the south several local and regional organizations and businesses have begun collecting donations.

First Texas Home Health is currently collecting materials or monetary donations at 710 Lamar Street, Suite 340 until Thursday morning.

Listed items include:

· Band aids

· Hand sanitizers

· Alcohol pads

· Wet wipes

· Latex gloves

· Peroxide

· Tylenol

· Any size zip lock bags

· Toothbrushes

· Toothpaste

· Mouth wash

· Body soap

· Deodorant

· Shampoo

· Feminine hygiene

· Baby diapers

· Adult diapers

· Lotions

· Chap stick

The Walmart on Lawrence Road is collecting donated items for the next few days. Customers can drop off toiletries and other items they would like to donate to a brown bin towards the front of the store.

The Texas Blood Institute is asking for blood donations. The Wichita Falls office is located at 3709 Gregory Street. The phone number is (940) 689-2400.

You can text "HARVEY" to 90999 to donate $10 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department is collecting water at each station to send to first responders in south Texas. You can drop off a case at any station location.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved