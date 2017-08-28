Stampede Week begins at MSU

MSU's annual Stampede Week has begun.

The week will be filled with many different fun activities for students returning to MSU to connect both with the campus and each other.

Stampede Week began back in 2004 and coincides with the first week of classes at the college in the fall and spring.

It is put on by several different offices at MSU, including the Office of Student Development and Orientation, as well as several registered student organizations.

