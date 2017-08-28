Stampede Week begins at MSU - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Stampede Week begins at MSU

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source:KAUZ) (Source:KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

MSU's annual Stampede Week has begun.

The week will be filled with many different fun activities for students returning to MSU to connect both with the campus and each other.

Stampede Week began back in 2004 and coincides with the first week of classes at the college in the fall and spring.

It is put on by several different offices at MSU, including the Office of Student Development and Orientation, as well as several registered student organizations.

 For a full list of activities, you may click here.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Newspaper apologizes after not knowing location of Mississippi

    Newspaper apologizes after not knowing location of Mississippi

    Monday, August 28 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-08-29 02:17:33 GMT
    Monday, August 28 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-08-29 03:21:49 GMT

      The Seattle Times apologized on social media Monday after misidentifying the state of Mississippi as Alabama on a Hurricane Harvey tracking map.

      The Seattle Times apologized on social media Monday after misidentifying the state of Mississippi as Alabama on a Hurricane Harvey tracking map.

  • North Korea fires missile over Japan in aggressive test

    North Korea fires missile over Japan in aggressive test

    Monday, August 28 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-08-28 21:39:35 GMT
    Monday, August 28 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-08-29 03:20:53 GMT

    The South Korean news agency says North Korea fired an unidentified missile on Tuesday.

    The South Korean news agency says North Korea fired an unidentified missile on Tuesday.

  • Tropical disturbance hovering just off South Carolina coast

    Tropical disturbance hovering just off South Carolina coast

    Sunday, August 27 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-08-27 21:44:49 GMT
    Monday, August 28 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-08-29 02:52:00 GMT
    Potential tropical cyclone 10 has the Carolinas under tropical storm warning. (Source: National Hurricane Center)Potential tropical cyclone 10 has the Carolinas under tropical storm warning. (Source: National Hurricane Center)

    The NHC is calling the system "potential tropical cyclone 10" and forecast that it will move over or near the coast of South Carolina Monday night and move along the North Carolina Outer Banks on Tuesday. 

    The NHC is calling the system "potential tropical cyclone 10" and forecast that it will move over or near the coast of South Carolina Monday night and move along the North Carolina Outer Banks on Tuesday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly