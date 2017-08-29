MSU Convocation ceremony set for tonight

Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.
The YMCA Capital Project continues as the construction of the new facility is underway.
Midwestern State University students, faculty and staff will celebrate the upcoming semester with the All Student Convocation ceremony Monday evening.
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.
There is more cause for concern regarding traumatic brain injury in soccer, a sport already notorious for high concussion rates.
