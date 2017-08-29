MSU Convocation ceremony set for tonight

Midwestern State University students, faculty and staff will celebrate the upcoming semester with the All Student Convocation ceremony Monday evening.

A pre-convocation party will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Sunwatcher Plaza. There will be free giveaways and announcements about upcoming events.

The convocation will take place at 7:00 p.m. in D.L. Ligon Coliseum. There will be free t-shirts given to the first 500 students.

Students will hear messages from the university president, Dr. Suzanne Shipley, student leaders, and powerful keynote speaker Preston Pugmire.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

